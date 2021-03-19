Emi Buendia likely to return when leaders Norwich host Blackburn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emi Buendia should return for Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich for the visit of Blackburn.

The forward missed Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest after his son, Giovanni, was born.

Adam Idah has had hernia surgery, which has also ruled him out of international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Lukas Rupp will also miss the game after suffering a hamstring strain, with no timeframe on his recovery.

Lewis Travis is a big doubt for Blackburn’s trip to Carrow Road with a hip injury.

Midfielder Tom Trybull cannot face his parent club having joined on a season-long loan earlier in the campaign.

Adam Armstrong, Lewis Holtby and Joe Rankin-Costello are all fit to play the Canaries.

Former Norwich midfielder Bradley Johnson is edging closer to fitness after a hamstring injury but Bradley Dack (knee) is out.