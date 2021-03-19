John Hughes wants Ross County to embrace the challenge of facing St Johnstone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County manager John Hughes has called for his players to embrace the challenge of facing in-form St Johnstone despite feeling it is “open season” on his team.

County have conceded hotly-disputed penalties in each of their past three games but have kept themselves out of the Scottish Premiership bottom two ahead of Saturday’s trip to McDiarmid Park.

“We need decisions,” Hughes said. “The way that games are going at this moment in time, it looks like we are going to have to score two goals to pick up three points, because we are getting soft penalties against us.

“It’s just very frustrating that it seems to be open season against Ross County at this particular time.

“Everybody says swings and roundabouts. We will see, we will see.

“We just need to move on and hopefully go to St Johnstone on Saturday and pick up three points.

“It’s going to be very difficult. St Johnstone have a great identity, they know their style, have won the cup. I have a lot of time for what is going on at St Johnstone.

“It’s going to be a real difficult football match, especially with them going for the top six and us fighting to stay in the league.

“But it’s either a pressure or a challenge and I’m hoping my players view it as a challenge.”