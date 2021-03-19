Scott McMann could be available for Hamilton’s meeting with St Mirren

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hamilton wing-back Scott McMann should return from injury for the visit of St Mirren.

Boss Brian Rice has “one or two concerns” but is hopeful nobody will drop out.

Nathan Thomas (ankle), Marios Ogkmpoe and Lewis Smith (both hamstring) remain out along with Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin).

St Mirren have no fresh injuries for the trip to Lanarkshire.

Striker Kristian Dennis is back running in straight lines and could return from an Achilles injury before the end of the season.

Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot) also remains on the sidelines.