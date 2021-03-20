Tyrone Barnett scores only goal as Eastleigh beat Halifax

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tyrone Barnett scored the only goal as Eastleigh snapped their five-match winless run with a 1-0 triumph that ended Halifax’s pursuit of a fifth straight Vanarama National League victory.

In an even first half, Andrew Boyce headed over the bar for Eastleigh while a Halifax break saw Jamie Allen race forward and supply Billy Chadwick, whose effort was repelled by Joe McDonnell.

Eastleigh made the breakthrough just before the hour as Jack Payne’s cross found Barnett unmarked and the former Peterborough target man gladly slotted in his ninth goal of the season.

Chadwick tried to curl in an equaliser soon after, with McDonnell denying him again, and time eventually ran out for Fax as they suffered a first defeat in seven.