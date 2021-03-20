Tranmere clinical from the spot to boost promotion hopes with win over Exeter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tranmere scored two penalties to beat promotion rivals Exeter 2-1 in a fiery contest at Prenton Park.

David Nugent and substitute Danny Lloyd scored either side of Joel Randall’s equaliser to give Keith Hill’s men a crucial win.

Rovers should have led on 13 minutes when Liam Feeney’s pinpoint cross picked out Kaiyne Woolery who headed a glorious chance wide.

Minutes later the hosts did lead when Peter Clarke was needlessly bundled over by Rory McArdle, allowing veteran Nugent the chance to blast his spot-kick high to Jokull Andresson’s left.

The lead lasted just two minutes as Tranmere were split wide open by Matt Jay’s through ball and Randall scampered clear to convert low past Scott Davies. The Exeter man pulled a hamstring in the act of shooting and was stretchered off.

The Grecians looked the more likely winners after the break until Lewis Page was adjudged to have handled Otis Khan’s cross and Lloyd sent Andresson the wrong way from the spot.