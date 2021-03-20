Lincoln deliver blow to Sunderland’s promotion hopes by picking up point

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Callum Morton’s second-half equaliser for Lincoln prevented Sunderland from closing the gap to the top two after a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

After a tight first half with a couple of chances at both ends, Callum McFadzean was the unlikely scorer of the opening goal five minutes before the break.

That put the third-placed Black Cats on course for an eighth win from nine Sky Bet League One games.

But in the 63rd minute striker Morton levelled things up with a sweet finish to keep Lincoln in touch with the side sitting two points above them.

Lincoln, who had won just one of their previous seven, could have taken the lead midway through the first half when goalkeeper Lee Burge denied Regan Poole.

It proved costly when Max Power’s brilliant cross from the right was headed inside Alex Palmer’s bottom left corner by McFadzean.

After the restart Aiden McGeady had a free-kick saved by Palmer moments before the equaliser.

That arrived when Morton’s brilliant touch away from Luke O’Nien allowed him to shoot low and beyond Burge.

Lincoln were also denied a winner when Burge saved from Cohen Bramall and then Morton later on as the game remained level.