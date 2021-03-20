Scott Quigley leaves it late to fire Barrow to fourth straight victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scott Quigley’s dramatic last-gasp winner secured Barrow four straight Football League wins for the first time since 1968 as they clinched a 3-2 victory against Crawley at Holker Street.

Jack Powell’s late header seemingly ended Barrow’s three-game winning streak but Quigley maintained the battling Bluebirds’ impressive run as they opened up a welcome seven-point gap above the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone.

Tom Davies put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute when he headed home Ollie Banks’ corner.

Shot-stopper Glenn Morris kept the deficit at just one goal when he kept out Banks’ volley.

George Francomb levelled on the half-hour mark after top scorer Tom Nichols put the ball on a plate for him.

But Quigley quickly restored the hosts’ lead from the penalty spot after Tony Craig felled Bobby Thomas.

Morris did extremely well to keep out Banks’ free-kick after being wrong-footed by a wicked deflection.

Powell seemingly secured a point with his 84th-minute header but Quigley sparked scenes of jubilation with his winner deep in stoppage time.