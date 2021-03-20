Scott Boden strike enough for Torquay to see off King’s Lynn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scott Boden scored the only goal of the game as promotion-chasing Torquay beat King’s Lynn 1-0 in the National League.

The visitors made a fast start and Tyler Denton saw his shot after two minutes hit the crossbar, with goalkeeper Lucas Covolan saving the rebound from Jordan Richards.

Theo Richardson was then called upon in the Town goal to make saves from Boden and Asa Hall as United started to have the better of it.

They were rewarded just a minute into the second half as Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ shot was spilled by Richardson and Boden tapped home.

The Linnets continued to put up a fight in the second period but Torquay held on to claim a first win in four matches.