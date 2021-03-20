Burton pay the penalty as Scott Fraser returns to haunt Brewers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

MK Dons ground out a third win in a row as Scott Fraser’s penalty against his former side set them on the way to a 2-1 victory at Burton.

The breakthrough came on the 15-minute mark after Tom Hamer was adjudged to have handled Matt O’Riley’s cross and Fraser notched his seventh spot-kick of the season.

Andrew Fisher made a smart save from Lucas Akins early in the second half as Albion looked for a quick response after the break.

Warren O’Hora’s headed effort just after the hour made things a lot more comfortable for the Dons, the Irish defender finishing a spell of head tennis from a corner with a well-placed effort from close range.

But Albion hit back, with Akins firing home from the spot in the 74th minute after Ethan Laird felled Hamer to set up a nervy ending

Hayden Carter fired a stoppage-time volley over from close range as the Dons held out for the win, handing Albion a first defeat in eight games.