David Carson hands Inverness victory over Dunfermline

by Press Association
March 20, 2021, 5:21 pm
David Carson scored the winner for Inverness (David Davies/PA)
David Carson scored the winner for Inverness (David Davies/PA)

David Carson’s first goal for Inverness earned Caley Thistle a 1-0 victory at Dunfermline.

The visitors had a good chance to break the deadlock in the 15th minute but were denied as Shane Sutherland’s effort was cleared off the line.

Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton put the ball in the net in the 20th minute but he was adjudged to be offside.

Inverness eventually made the breakthrough in the 81st minute when Carson found the net from inside the area.

