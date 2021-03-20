Leaders Hull held by Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

League One leaders Hull had to settle for a point as midfielder Greg Docherty earned his side a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury.

Docherty levelled in the 62nd minute to quickly cancel out Matt Ingram’s unfortunate own goal eight minutes previously as the spoils were shared.

Salop’s Shaun Whalley and Josh Vela were the only players to carve out first-half chances in a woefully poor opening period that saw the high-flying visitors fail to record a shot on target.

However, eight minutes into the second half the game got the spark it was craving courtesy of Shrewsbury’s Nathanael Ogbeta.

The defender’s thunderous free-kick crashed off the underside of the bar and went in off Hull keeper Ingram.

The goal breathed life into the clash and the visitors finally woke up, levelling soon after thanks to a long-range effort from former Shrewsbury player of the year Docherty.

Both sides went close to a winner, with Jacob Greaves heading wide for Hull and Ogbeta drawing a late save from Ingram at the other end.

But a goal never came with the result leaving the Tigers three points clear at the top and Shrewsbury locked down in 17th.