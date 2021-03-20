Alfie Beestin grabs last-gasp point for Scunthorpe against Southend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Struggling Southend saw their hopes of a big three points extinguished by a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at 10-man Scunthorpe.

Substitute Ashley Nathaniel-George looked to have earn the Shrimpers all three points with an 79th-minute penalty, only for Alfie Beestin to rescue a point for the hosts as the game ticked towards stoppage time.

The goals brought to life a largely tepid contest, in which chances were at a premium at both ends of the pitch.

The Shrimpers shaded the first half, with Ricky Holmes scuffing one effort tamely at the keeper before narrowly missing the target in stoppage time from Nathan Ferguson’s cross.

The second half produced little more in terms of excitement, although Alan McCormack’s first-time shot from range had Iron keeper Mark Howard back-pedalling and Scunthorpe’s Abo Eisa fired against the post after driving towards goal.

The game looked destined to finish goalless until, in an off-the-ball incident, Iron skipper Jordan Clarke shoved Timothee Dieng in the box and was given his marching orders, with Nathaniel-George coolly slotting home the penalty.

That was the Shrimpers’ first goal in more than 500 minutes, though they could not hold on for victory, as Beestin broke into the box and fired home from 12 yards in the 90th minute.