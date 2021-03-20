Raith Rovers up to second in Scottish Championship table after draw with Ayr

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Raith Rovers moved up to second in the Scottish Championship after a 1-1 draw against Ayr.

Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald was forced into an early save from Mark McKenzie as he got onto a Cammy Smith cross, and the striker had the ball in the net just before the half-hour but was flagged for offside.

Ayr had the best of the first half but Raith came more into the game in the second as Frankie Musonda headed over when he should have done better after a corner.

The visitors eventually took the lead in the 57th minute as Kyle Benedictus stooped to head home.

The advantage lasted just 15 minutes, however, as a free-kick came off Jack Baird and Aaron Muirhead was on hand to slot home for United.