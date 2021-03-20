Cheltenham stay top with victory over Salford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First-half goals from Sean Long and Liam Sercombe steered Sky Bet League Two leaders Cheltenham to victory over play-off hopefuls Salford.

They struck early when a trademark Ben Tozer long throw was launched into the six-yard box and Long, timing his run to perfection, headed home.

There was almost a second midway through the half when hesitancy from Salford defender Ashley Eastham allowed Alfie May to nip in and clip the ball past keeper Vaclav Hladky but also past the far post.

Cheltenham did double their advantage on 42 minutes when Matty Blair darted down the right and fizzed in a low cross which Hladky could only push into the path of Sercombe who forced the ball over the line from six yards.

The visitors offered little in the opening half, their best chance a 25-yard free-kick over the target from Ash Hunter, and boss Richie Wellens made a triple change at the break.

And it was one of those substitutes, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who thought he had halved the deficit on 72 minutes only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.