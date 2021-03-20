Queen’s Park return to action with convincing victory against Stranraer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leaders Queen’s Park returned to Scottish League Two action with a 3-0 win over Stranraer, who finished with 10 men.

The Spiders were quick to make up for lost time, the league having been paused since early January under new Scottish Government coronavirus restrictions, and raced into a two-goal lead.

Michael Doyle headed the home side in front in the 20th minute, with Lee Kilday adding a second on the half-hour mark following a free-kick.

Bob McHugh scored a third from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after David Galt had been fouled.

Stranraer midfielder Kieran Millar was sent off late on for a second caution.

Stirling are five points behind in second place after a 1-0 win at bottom club Brechin courtesy of Kieran Moore’s goal in the 65th minute.

Edinburgh City closed up on the top four with a 2-1 win at Elgin, who drop to third.

The visitors went ahead inside three minutes through Josh Campbell, with Robbie McIntyre adding a second in the 12th minute following a free-kick.

Although Josh Peters pulled a goal back shortly before half-time, City held out for all three points.

Stenhousemuir beat Albion 2-0 with a 29th-minute header from Botti Biabi and Mark McGuigan’s strike early in the second half.

It finished goalless between Annan and Cowdenbeath, with Athletic midfielder Nathan Flanagan having been sent off for a second yellow card in the 70th minute.