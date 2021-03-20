Sunderland boss Lee Johnson praises Lincoln after draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson was not angry with his players despite seeing them let a lead slip in the 1-1 draw with Lincoln.

The Imps, who have dropped off the pace in recent weeks, showed plenty of fighting spirit to leave the Stadium of Light with a point that keeps both sides in the race for the Sky Bet Championship.

This was an afternoon when Sunderland really could have got the motors going; hence why the draw with a side sitting just below them has left Johnson with a tinge of despondency.

After following up the EFL Trophy win at Wembley last Sunday by beating Accrington in midweek, an eighth Sky Bet League One win from nine matches would have put Sunderland up to second and within three points of leaders Hull.

But in the end Callum McFadzean’s fine headed opener from Max Power’s cross five minutes before time was cancelled out by a fantastic turn and finish from 21-year-old Callum Morton.

That point means Sunderland remain two points shy of second placed Peterborough and five behind the leaders, albeit with two games in hand.

Johnson said: “Lincoln should come away with massive credit. We don’t like losing leads and we didn’t make too many mistakes.

“One mistake in six or seven games has cost us here. The players have put a massive shift in over the last four or five weeks and we have to remember that.

“There are too many games left. You can’t discount Lincoln. They are the most dangerous side we have played.

“It was a good advert, we varied in the way we played. They were slick and we made a mistake and they capitalised. You have to make minimum mistakes against top-six teams. It was a very good goal.

“We are thinking how we can crack on with the next performance now, what was the strong point in our performance. We now have that week off. We will go to Bristol Rovers fully prepared, put in a brighter performance.”

Lincoln arrived on Wearside having won just one of their previous seven matches, so a defeat would have put a further dent in catching the top two.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton said: “I thought we were good first half, and really good second half. We showed a lot of character. We have had some tough results of late, we have had to digest those, but to come here and play well was pleasing.

“It was a lapse in concentration for the goal we conceded. We gave the ball away cheaply in our own half and the cross was put in the box.

“Callum was good for our goal. He got frustrated first half, felt he should have got a few free-kicks. It was a fine finish. He has missed a lot of football of late and it will be good for him to have scored.

“Hopefully this will give everyone a boost, to be 1-0 down with the run Sunderland have been on, not to have conceded in five games before today, shows how well we have played. Lee Burge has had a busy afternoon and that says a lot about the performance.”