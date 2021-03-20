Mark Molesley admits Southend are running out of chances in survival bid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boss Mark Molesley admitted Southend are running out of opportunities to preserve their Football League status after a late equaliser saw them forced to settle for one point rather than three at Scunthorpe.

Ashley Nathaniel-George looked to have earned the Shrimpers a first win in six matches from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time, only for Alfie Beestin to break into a crowded box and slot home as a largely tepid contest entered stoppage time.

The result, coupled with a late victory for Barrow at Crawley, leaves Southend seven points from safety with 10 games remaining.

“It feels like a defeat. It was a disastrous end to the game for us, a game we’d done more then enough to win,” Molesley said.

“Scunthorpe scored with their only shot on target and we had enough bodies to defend and deal with that situation like we had done so well all game.

“It was the same against Stevenage and the same against Oldham, we end up drawing games that we should have won. That’s why we find ourselves where we are.

“We all feel pretty deflated because the games are slipping through our fingers at the moment, and we have to try and make every one count.

“We fluffed our lines today unfortunately, so we’ve got to be big, strong and brave now.

“The league table doesn’t make great reading at the minute and it’s going to be a big challenge for sure, but it’s one we can’t shy away from.”

Chances were at a premium at both ends of the pitch, with neither keeper having a save to make until the second half, when the Iron’s Mark Howard tipped over a speculative effort from Alan McCormack.

Abo Eisa came closest to breaking the deadlock for the hosts when firing against the post in the 72nd minute, before the game sparked into life in the closing stages.

Referee Rob Lewis sent off Jordan Clarke and pointed to the spot when the Scunthorpe skipper shoved Timothee Dieng off the ball inside the box, and substitute Nathaniel-George ended the Shrimpers’ goal drought of more than 500 minutes by firing home the resulting penalty.

The visitors though had to settle for a point when Beestin tenaciously forced his way into the box and slotted in from 10 yards.

“Relief is probably the over-riding emotion. Sometimes it’s not about how you play, it’s about getting results and we’re four unbeaten now,” Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox said.

“It wasn’t a great game – we weren’t very good and they weren’t very good.

“People didn’t hold the ball up, or pass it well and our set pieces were awful. I don’t take any positives out of it other than that ‘Beest’ scores a great goal and we get a point.

“I can’t defend players, even the experienced ones were making the wrong decisions.

“I’ve had a go at them, but now we’ll throw this one away and move on to the next game.”