Ian Evatt demands ‘seven weeks of sacrifice’ as Bolton mount promotion push

Ian Evatt is asking his players for “seven weeks of unbelievable sacrifice” after Bolton moved to within one point of an automatic promotion place with a 2-1 Sky Bet League Two comeback win over 10-man Walsall.

Kieran Lee’s first Wanderers goal and Eoin Doyle’s 79th-minute penalty took their team’s tally to 32 points from a possible 36 after teenager Sam Perry had fired the Saddlers into a surprise lead with his first senior goal.

“It is a remarkable run, and the players deserve immense credit because it is rare you see runs of this type lower down the pyramid,” said Evatt.

“You will get it from your big boys who spend hundreds of millions; they can go 10, 15 or 20 games unbeaten and win a lot of them.

“So to do that in the lower echelons they deserve immense credit.

“Now, they need to give this club seven weeks of unbelievable sacrifice and hard work and hopefully at the end there is something to cheer about.

“People are starting to talk about Bolton Wanderers for the right reasons again. And while we have given ourselves an opportunity, we are nowhere near our end goal.”

Lee was also fouled by Mathew Sadler to give Doyle an opportunity to score his 15th goal of the season.

Former Trotter Hayden White’s 73rd-minute red card for raising his hands to Oladapo Afolayan came with the score at 1-1 while Walsall also had a stoppage-time penalty appeal waved away and Cameron Norman booked for diving by referee Sebastian Stockbridge.

“Ours is a penalty because Kieran got there first and he isn’t that type,” added Evatt.

“But there is too much simulation and until the FA do something about it, it is going to keep happening. It is toxic and it is a poison in this game.”

Referring to Norman’s yellow card, Evatt added: “That includes diving and that was a clear dive to me.”

Walsall boss Brian Dutton admitted: “We shot ourselves in the foot.

“We were in control of the first half and the game plan is working. Bolton get an equaliser through good play and then we capitulate.

“That’s through ill-discipline and naivety. Hayden has been fantastic since I have been at the club but he has let himself down.

“Whether it is a red card or not he has given the referee the opportunity but when you are protecting a valuable point that’s not something you should be doing.”

On the penalty decisions, Dutton added: “My assistant manager told me he (Sadler) nicked the ball. So I have got to trust his opinion.

“I didn’t quite get the best view of the one at the other end. But I wouldn’t expect us to get it with the luck we are having with refereeing decisions at the moment.

“I wasn’t expecting a penalty because my confidence is low with referees.”

On Perry’s goal, Hutton said: “The likes of Sam and Alfie Bates are the future of Walsall and so the club is in good hands.

“Sam had got his opportunity with me because I feel he is good enough and he showed that today.”