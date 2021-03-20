Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson fumes at ‘massive two points dropped’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Darren Ferguson described promotion-chasing Peterborough’s dramatic 3-3 draw at Rochdale as a “massive two points dropped”, even though they needed a stoppage-time equaliser to avoid defeat.

Posh were leading 2-0 at the interval through goals from Siriki Dembele and Sammie Szmodics and looking on course to record back-to-back victories after a three-match winless streak.

But the home side picked up after the break and wiped out the visitors’ advantage before taking the lead in the 90th minute through Jimmy Keohane.

Jonson Clarke-Harris’ last-gasp penalty rescued a point for Ferguson’s men, but the boss was far from pleased.

“It is a massive two points dropped and we only have ourselves to blame,” he said. “We were unrecognisable in that second half. I am angry, frustrated, shocked, I don’t know how many more words I can use to describe that second-half performance, because we were in control in the first half.

“We scored two good goals in the first half, but we said at half-time that at 2-0, the next goal was always going to be crucial. They got it, we weathered a little bit of their pressure, but then we conceded again and that was so poor and we were all over the place for the third goal.

“I have said to the players they have to enjoy this challenge, at 2-0 up they should be passing it about and trying to score more goals, it was the opposite. We have to be better, you can’t throw away points like we have done this afternoon.

Dembele’s 25-yard strike after five minutes put Posh ahead and Szmodics’ goal in first-half stoppage time put them in the box seat.

However, Stephen Humphrys levelled from the spot 10 minutes into the second half after a foul by Mark Beevers on Jake Beesley.

Dale then deservedly drew level after 87 minutes when Matt Done’s cross was headed home by Beesley and Keohane rifled a close-range effort into the roof of the net three minutes later to put the hosts in front.

Aaron Morley’s foul on Nathan Thompson handed Posh a lifeline three minutes into time added on – and Clarke-Harris dispatched the spot-kick.

The result left Dale bottom of the table – but manager Brian Barry-Murphy believes his side have what it takes to escape the drop.

“It was symbolic of our season, a real rollercoaster in terms of the scoreline,” he said.

“We started off the game fine but their early goal rocked us a little bit and we didn’t react as well as I had hoped but in the second half we were the dominant force in the game and you could see as soon as we scored the equaliser, the lads were very keen to go on and get the winner. To see that mentality and that thought process was brilliant for us.

“I think it’s important we remind the lads how well they did overall in the game and not just remember the last moment of the game.”