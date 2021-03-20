New boss Keith Curle happy to see Oldham keep a clean sheet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oldham manager Keith Curle was pleased with a clean sheet from the goalless draw at Bradford as he looks to improve his new team’s defensive record.

Oldham have conceded 61 goals and Curle, who was appointed manger until the end of the season after replacing Harry Kewell, said: “You work from a platform of a clean sheet.

“The team scores goals, but we need to be more solid defensively without taking away our goalscoring threat.”

Curle, recently sacked by Northampton after winning promotion with them last season through the play-offs, said: “I think on balance we are happy with our performance. We have put in a lot of work with the shape and foundation and the players are taking on board our instructions and are honest enough to ask questions.

“I only came to the club 11 days ago and there has been lots of games in that time and we are putting in place some ideas for the players to work on.”

Oldham were the more threatening side for much of the game and Bradford keeper Richard O’Donnell, restored to the side in place of Sam Hornby, did well to block a fierce shot from Oldham leading scorer Conor McAleny in the 24th minute and made further saves from McAleny, Davis Keillor-Dunn in the first half and substitute Dylan Bahamboula later in the game.

Bradford’s best efforts were an early shot from former Oldham player Danny Rowe which keeper Laurie Walker saved at the second attempt and a smart shot on the turn from Charles Vernam, which Walker dived to save in the 73rd minute.

The Bantams had taken only one point from their previous three matches after winning five in a row and joint manager Mark Trueman said: “Psychologically it was important that we didn’t lose today having lost our previous two matches.

“Oldham are a good team and caused us problems with their shape, but we looked more like ourselves defensively.

“We didn’t get many chances and with a bit more quality we could have won 1-0. Unfortunately we didn’t make enough good decisions in the final third. That’s why didn’t win.”