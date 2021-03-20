Support for Kamara and Jordan’s incredible fielding – Saturday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 20.

Football

Players stood with Glen Kamara…

EQUALITY! https://t.co/CaOwd2nTCa — James Tavernier (@James_Tavernier) March 20, 2021 ‼️‼️‼️ @UEFAcom https://t.co/2PPb9yLWTG — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) March 19, 2021 👇🏽 https://t.co/T5gqZUql80 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) March 19, 2021 We are all with you @GlenKamara4. Enough is enough https://t.co/6COlsJPvsN — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) March 20, 2021 We stand today with Glen Kamara, and others who suffer at the hands of racism. Today’s decision to stand rather than take the knee is a show of solidarity by our players to enhance the message that racism in any form is unacceptable and has no place anywhere in society. pic.twitter.com/kKdR6S8BHd — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 20, 2021

… while Chelsea’s Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi spoke out about their experiences with racism.

🗣 'It made me very upset and angry and I think we can do a lot more to help put an end to it'@reecejames_24 and @Calteck10 speak openly about racism and online abuse#NoRoomForRacism pic.twitter.com/mscMvCTSTZ — Premier League (@premierleague) March 20, 2021

A rare enjoyable trip to the capital for Leeds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Harrison (@jackharrison11) Long road to return…Back on the pitch with a win in London! 💪🏼Great night with the boys! 🔵🟡⚪️ pic.twitter.com/M2bIz5CKeP — Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) March 19, 2021 Amazing feeling 🌟What a win!!!🔥💙💛 #mot #leedsunited leedsleedsleedsleeds pic.twitter.com/IGYVrui9VN — Ezgjan Alioski (@ezgjanalioski) March 20, 2021

Will Harry Kane help Tottenham get the job done at Aston Villa?

Time to bounce back tomorrow after a very disappointing week. No words will atone for the last 2 games, we just have to show our response on the pitch! pic.twitter.com/Ug3QqdLXmk — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 20, 2021

Saints go marching on.

Three-o Walcott.

Love it lads, great win ➡️ Semi-Finals 👏🏽 https://t.co/3BHlgqcXt6 — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) March 20, 2021

Bastian Schweinsteiger picked up some good habits in his short spell in England.

Starting my day the British way 😉 pic.twitter.com/lwEPmvqhU6 — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 20, 2021

Former Gunner Heather O’Reilly enjoyed a big win for Arsenal.

Cricket

Jason Roy… sorry, Chris Jordan’s heroics for England drew plenty of plaudits.

CJ doing CJ things! Scorecard: https://t.co/eIeC3Gw2Am 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿pic.twitter.com/ofpVwL5JLI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 20, 2021 Still can’t quite get over this. Incredible. https://t.co/vvIUTN2599 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 20, 2021 OK, I’m calling it… this is the greatest piece of fielding in the history of cricket. 🔥🔥🔥Absolutely insane by @CJordan #INDvENG @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/SRf9Ehs4Z2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 20, 2021 This is one of the best catches I’ve seen.Ridiculous is the word Mr Chris Jordan pic.twitter.com/0PQs1LNUSO — Trevor Nelson (@DJTrevorNelson) March 20, 2021 Jason Roy’s catch will go down as one of T20’s finest catches ever. And he did NOTHING! 🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 20, 2021 That is the craziest of mind-bendingly sensational catches in Chris Jordan’s fielding history. IT’S SO GOOD!!!!!!! The speed, skill, awareness to pull something like that off!!! Man I love this game to witness moments like that!!! pic.twitter.com/nZy2xPgOUC — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) March 20, 2021

One of India’s greatest enjoyed the hard-fought series.

Absolutely Terrific! Every game has been a roller coaster & both the teams fought it out really well. Well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 on the series victory! 👏🏻#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/64q6vP5vit — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2021

India bound.

Kevin Pietersen was back on the bike.

Back to being humiliated!Back to being beaten!Back to being a loser! But, having lost 10kgs cos of these races & being as fit as I’ve ever been, I’ll take all of the above. 🕺🏽#TrainWell #LiveWell pic.twitter.com/mN5W5lzTSP — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 20, 2021

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was hard at work on his Hamilton Commission.

The Hamilton Commission is ongoing. There is so much work happening in the background, to help tackle some serious issues that prevent young Black people getting through into STEM careers. Days like today excite, inspire and motivate me to keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/uSSC07kv37 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 20, 2021

Boxing

David Haye was backing Lawrence Okolie in his title fight against Krzysztof Glowacki.

It's time for @Lawrence_tko to finally hear those famous words And The New. He is going to follow in the footsteps of Evander Holyfield and myself and win Cruiserweight and Heavyweight world titles. Bring it home 🇬🇧🔥 #OkolieGlowacki #AndTheNew pic.twitter.com/1Kp6UJEzoQ — David Haye (@davidhaye) March 20, 2021

So too Dereck Chisora.

Got a lot of time for @Lawrence_tko. He's going to be a new world champion tonight. He's bringing smoke on @SkySportsBoxing 💨 #AndTheNew pic.twitter.com/icYxguc5qJ — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) March 20, 2021

Lennox Lewis was asking some important questions.

Losing the effort of doing things doesn’t improve critical thinking instead Ignorance & complacency have a place 2 grow. Do ppl know how 2 use a dictionary manually? How 2 research information at a library? How 2 generally research info? How 2 change a tire? How 2 fact check?🤔 pic.twitter.com/po8Pw3Em6x — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) March 20, 2021

UFC

Conor McGregor made a vow.