Holders Manchester City will face Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final next month

Manchester City have been drawn to face Chelsea while Leicester or Manchester United will take on Southampton in next month’s FA Cup semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s side maintained their bid for an unprecedented quadruple as they won 2-0 at Everton to reach this stage of the competition for a third successive season, while Chelsea beat Sheffield United by the same scoreline.

Southampton, meanwhile, eased to a 3-0 victory over neighbours Bournemouth to book their spot at Wembley and their reward is a fixture against either Leicester or United, both of whom have beaten Saints 9-0 in the last 18 months.

The draw was made at half-time in the game at the King Power Stadium, with the sides level at 1-1.

The all Premier League semi-finals will take place at Wembley on the weekend of April 17 and 18.