Brown backs Kamara and Milner sees bright future – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 21.

Football

Celtic captain Scott Brown showed his support for Rangers’ Glen Kamara ahead of the Old Firm derby.

James Milner says the future is bright for Liverpool.

Good to get some minutes in yesterday and get a look at the young lads…the future is in good hands 👊🔴 #YNWA #hattrickherowoody pic.twitter.com/zY5RKTD6wC — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 21, 2021

Calum Chambers wanted a win after Arsenal’s remarkable comeback.

A game of two halves today. Unacceptable start to the game but we showed great character in the second half to come back, disappointed not to come away with a win! pic.twitter.com/A5NMP4fkpK — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) March 21, 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta is looking forward to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Rugby Union

France’s stunning late rally to destroy Wales’ Grand Slam hopes got the rugby world talking.

An edge of the seat match! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏉 So proud of the @WelshRugbyUnion team. It’s not over yet… W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2021 Tough to come so close but proud of the team and everything they have achieved this year 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/x5gWWuttzI — Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) March 21, 2021 Saturday Night Fever 🕺🏼🌡️#XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV #FRAPDG pic.twitter.com/eqClCTk8cZ — Antoine Dupont (@Dupont9A) March 20, 2021 On to the next one ☝🏾😊🇫🇷🙌🏾 Merci à tous pour votre soutien ✊🏾!! pic.twitter.com/qWkW9MoG3G — Virimi Vakatawa (@vvakatawa) March 21, 2021 https://t.co/IGQNgka0UE pic.twitter.com/lWoYYHWgk6 — Bryan Habana (@BryanHabana) March 21, 2021 What. A. Game. Devastated for the lads but that was a sensational test match. Brilliantly played and officiated A once in a generation spectacle 👌🏼 — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) March 20, 2021

Video referee Wayne Barnes cut a sinister figure.

Well I think I’d make a great Bond villain. pic.twitter.com/heLNNo9iYf — Wayne Barnes (@WayneBarnesRef) March 21, 2021

Boxing

Lawrence Okolie is on top of the world.

Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora sent their congratulations.

Congrats family 👊🏾 https://t.co/c9KYwY0P4e — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) March 21, 2021 #AndTheNew @Lawrence_tko 🇬🇧👑 pic.twitter.com/75HeR366uQ — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) March 21, 2021

Cricket

Milestone for Dawid Malan.

The quickest batsman ever to the milestone in just 24 innings! @dmalan29 👏 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iYpMZ6Eyko — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 21, 2021

Golf

Sergio Garcia showed off his foot golf skills.

Skiing

Kirsty Muir celebrated silver in the World Cup slopestyle.

Charlie Guest went one better in the Europa Cup.