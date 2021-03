Fred subjected to online racist abuse following FA Cup exit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United midfielder Fred was the subject of racist abuse after his side’s 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Leicester on Sunday.

Fred was at fault for Leicester’s opening goal as he gifted the ball to Kelechi Iheanacho in front of goal, with the Leicester striker rounding goalkeeper Dean Henderson to slot the ball home.

After the match, the 28-year-old’s Instagram account became the target of abuse from online trolls, with several of the comments racial in nature.

The Brazil international is one of several United players to be subjected to abuse in recent weeks.

Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here 👊🏾 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

Marcus Rashford posted a statement about comments directed at him in late January, while Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe were also targeted.

Manchester United have previously condemned abuse directed at their players by “mindless idiots”.

“Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our All Red All Equal initiative,” a statement read.