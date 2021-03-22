Sam Nicholson will be assessed before Bristol Rovers’ crunch clash with Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol Rovers will check on the fitness of Sam Nicholson ahead of their crunch clash with relegation rivals and neighbours Swindon.

The attacker suffered a hip injury in early January which sidelined him for a month. He needs surgery at the end of the season but Rovers’ medical staff have been able to manage the problem in recent weeks – until it flared up again in the defeat at Charlton last week.

Joe Day is expected to return in goal after serving a one-match suspension at the weekend.

Wing-back Alex Rodman remains out with a muscle problem for Rovers, who are only outside the League One relegation zone on goal difference.

Swindon, who sit 19th and like Rovers are on 34 points, will be without midfielders Jordan Lyden and Christopher Missilou for the short trip.

Lyden came off the bench but lasted just 12 minutes in Saturday’s win against Fleetwood before being replaced himself after tweaking a hamstring.

He will be sent for a scan on the troublesome problem, while Missilou is away on international duty.

Defender Jonathan Grounds has returned to training but the game will come too soon for him.