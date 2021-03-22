Northampton goalkeeper Steve Arnold set to miss Oxford clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Northampton look set to be without goalkeeper Steve Arnold for the visit of Oxford in the Sky Bet League One on Tuesday.

Arnold has missed the last two matches with a ligament problem and could miss out again.

Defender Alan Sheehan is set to return to training, although the Oxford clash could come too soon for him to feature.

Caretaker manager Jon Brady wants his side to bounce back from their 1-0 home defeat to Crewe at the weekend, with the Cobblers one point from safety.

Olamide Shodipo and Anthony Forde are pushing for places in the Oxford starting line-up against Northampton.

The duo came on at half-time during Oxford’s 2-0 home defeat to Blackpool on Saturday and could be included in the starting XI on Tuesday, if boss Karl Robinson chooses to make changes.

Sam Long and James Henry continue their recovery from long-term injuries but will not make their returns until the Easter weekend.

Luke McNally is training with the squad again, having not featured for Oxford yet since his move from Irish side St Patrick’s in January, but the Northampton clash is too soon for the 21-year-old.