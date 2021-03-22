Josh Kay set to return to Barrow line-up against fellow strugglers Grimsby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Relegation-battlers Barrow will have midfielder Josh Kay available again following suspension for their Sky Bet League Two match against bottom club Grimsby.

Kay missed Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Crawley, when a stoppage-time goal from Chris Taylor secured a fourth straight league victory for Rob Kelly’s men.

Brad Barr came back into defence against Crawley following a head injury and should feature again while Bobby Thomas was also handed a recall.

Defender Matthew Platt continues his recovery from a knee injury, but midfielder Mike Jones will miss the rest of the season because of an Achilles problem.

Grimsby are waiting on the fitness of striker James Hanson ahead of the trip to Holker Street.

Hanson has been carrying a groin problem and missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Mansfield, with George Williams having scored in the last-minute to salvage a point.

On-loan Stags defender Rollin Menayese is available again after not being eligible to play against his parent club, but forward Joe Adams is away on international duty with Wales Under-21s.

The Mariners have a lengthy injury list, with Sam Habergham (thigh), Mattie Pollock (hernia), Sean Scannell (muscle) and Idris El Mizouni (hamstring) among those out, while full-back Joe Bunney will not play again this season because of an unspecified medical issue.