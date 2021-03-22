Hamilton’s musical talent and Kelechi’s Wembley dream – Monday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 22.

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho was dreaming of Wembley.

Harry Kane celebrated a much-needed win.

Matty Targett was down but not out.

Rhian Brewster has no regrets.

Happy memories for Luis Suarez after scoring his 500th career goal.

Antoine Griezmann celebrated Barcelona’s win.

Remembering Ronnie Moran.

Happy birthday Harry Wilson and Isaac Hayden!

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez remained positive.

Erling Haaland was ready for the international break.

As was Paul Pogba.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was gearing up for the ODI series against England.

Ben Stokes was feeling grateful.

Alex Hartley was appreciative of support for women’s cricket.

Formula One

The countdown to Sunday begins.

Lewis Hamilton was sharing his musical talent.

George Russell is ready for the new season.

Antonio Giovinazzi was learning to advice.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was relishing clay court season…

And he put in some graft.

Basketball

No stopping James Harden.

What a way to force ovetime!