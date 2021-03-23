Stephen Glass appointed Aberdeen manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen have appointed former player Stephen Glass as their new manager.

Glass will arrive from his spell as Atlanta United 2 head coach, having also been interim manager of the Major League Soccer side’s first team. The Dons have a strategic partnership with Atlanta.

The 44-year-old succeeds Derek McInnes, who left the club this month after eight years in charge.

🔴 We are delighted to confirm Stephen Glass as the new manager of Aberdeen Football Club.#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 23, 2021

The former Scotland, Newcastle, Watford and Hibernian midfielder played for the Dons 131 times during a four-year spell in the 1990s and won the League Cup with the club.

Glass moved to the United States after a spell as Shamrock Rovers’ assistant manager, and had coaching roles in North Carolina before joining Atlanta in 2018, initially as a youth coach.

“It is a real honour to be named Aberdeen FC manager,” Glass said in a statement. “Since my retirement from playing, I have been focussed on becoming the best coach I can be with the aim of being in a position to secure an opportunity such as this.

“Having worked with a number of esteemed managers and coaches in the game, my football education has been extensive and my time with Atlanta United 2 has afforded me the chance to develop some exciting young players and hone my coaching skills.

Stephen Glass Named Aberdeen FC Manager DETAILS: https://t.co/oarz0Rr0Tq pic.twitter.com/inlrF3pI5Q — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 23, 2021

“From the initial conversations I have had with the chairman and the board this week I am hugely excited about the plans that are being put in place for next season. Dons’ fans can be assured by my drive for Aberdeen to compete fiercely and to win.”

Aberdeen’s Atlanta-based chairman Dave Cormack added: “During our recruitment process our football strategy, philosophy and the key attributes we desire in a new manager led us to short-listing and interviewing a number of emerging highly talented, driven and ambitious coaches.

“Stephen was the outstanding candidate for the role. He is a bright, young, emerging manager who has all the attributes we are looking for to take this club forward.

“His winning mentality, having been mentored in the ‘Aberdeen Way’ from an early age by the likes of Teddy Scott, Alex Smith and Willie Miller, and desire to embrace the club’s strategy were key factors in our decision.

“He is committed to an exciting, attacking style of football and maximising our player budget so we can get the best out of, and right balance between, experienced players and, crucially, developing and playing young first team players.

“His coaching style and track record of developing young players at Atlanta United, like George Bello from the academy to the first team, to now becoming a US international player, and working with top professionals like Argentinian international Pity Martinez, a South American player of the year, who Atlanta United then sold for around $20 million, along with his leadership and communication skills are exactly what we need at this juncture for Aberdeen Football Club.”