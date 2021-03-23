Ronan Hughes signs Hamilton contract extension

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hamilton midfielder Ronan Hughes has signed a one-year contract extension until the end of next season.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals in 13 appearances this season and played 36 times for Accies in all, either side of loan spells with Stirling.

Hughes told the club’s website: “I’ve been here since I was nine years old, I know what it takes to play here and I know the club inside and out.

“I really enjoy it here, the boys are brilliant, the backroom staff are good so I can’t see myself playing anywhere else.”

Head coach Brian Rice added: “It’s great to have Ronan’s services secured for next year. This season he has been an important member of our squad so to have him here for next season puts us in a stronger position.

“As a player, he is great to have around the squad and as an academy graduate he knows exactly what is expected at Hamilton.”