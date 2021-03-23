Tributes for Frank Worthington after he dies at 72 – Tuesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 23.

Football

Remembering Frank Worthington.

Profoundly saddened to hear that Frank Worthington has died. He was my boyhood hero when he was at @LCFC. A beautiful footballer, a maverick and a wonderful character who was so kind to this young apprentice when he joined the club. RIP Frank (Elvis). 🙌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 23, 2021 Everyone at #htafc is devastated to hear of the passing of Town legend Frank Worthington. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/mERIBbCzBv — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 23, 2021 The Club is saddened to learn of the passing of Frank Worthington aged 72. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/rtKfAQMmdY — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 23, 2021 🖤 It is with great sadness that Bolton Wanderers has today learned of the passing of club legend Frank Worthington. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/tEYRFCaw1P — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) March 23, 2021

Bruno Fernandes with an important message.

We’re all humans! Spread love, not hate ✊🏼✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻 https://t.co/C86MVIvj7i — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) March 23, 2021

One year on from the first lockdown, Marcus Rashford reflected.

#nationaldayofreflection What a year it’s been. We’ve shown the power of kindness, compassion, understanding and togetherness. And long may that continue. ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 23, 2021

We probably won’t be seeing Cesc Fabregas in F1 any time soon.

Back with the Three Lions.

But why didn’t you do five miles, JT?

Carlos Vinicius describes the assist from his translator.

"If he didn't pass it to me, I would have been mad at him!" 😅 🇧🇷 @LucasMoura7 interviews Carlos Vinicius on his first Premier League goal @EASPORTSFIFA ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/gMizaw6CWA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 23, 2021

Jackie Groenen shared the love.

International duty…

𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐋!🇵🇹❤️ pic.twitter.com/lX3bGfyMpb — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 23, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/WA8O9iHWHA — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) March 23, 2021 Big week ahead with the Dutch team 🧡🦁 @OnsOranje pic.twitter.com/QnhpLDzrJm — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 23, 2021 To Kenya 🛫🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/Otin2BjJfn — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) March 23, 2021

Jerzy Dudek turned 48.

Have a great day, Jerzy! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Mw01tKa7r6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 23, 2021

Cricket

England against India caught the attention.

Bairstow 😍 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Actually… This England white ball squad 😍👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #INDvEND 🏏 pic.twitter.com/kgUzCLD8tB — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 23, 2021 There is no greater show in white ball cricket anywhere in the world, than, India v England. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 23, 2021 Crikey @ECB_cricket — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 23, 2021

Even footballer Yannick Bolasie was enjoying the cricket.

Kohli on the March again 📈🤩🏏 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) March 23, 2021 Bairstow making this look easy 😀 #OnTheCharge — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) March 23, 2021

Parenting problems.

An honour for the late Abdul Qadir, who played 171 international games for Pakistan.

Proud moment for the Pakistan cricket family! The late Abdul Qadir has been conferred the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s third-highest civilian award. pic.twitter.com/SQnuOrUwro — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2021

Rugby union

The Six Nations continued for Scotland.

All smiles at training 😀 pic.twitter.com/MpgVUdqeje — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 23, 2021

Formula One

Charles Leclerc trained on the tennis court ahead of this weekend’s season opener.

Red Bull reserve driver Alex Albon celebrated his birthday.

25 today! Aka a quarter century old… 👴🏼😂 I was a massive Schumi fan but only because @redbullracing didn’t exist of course!! 😥😂 pic.twitter.com/FLi2YC5RhH — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) March 23, 2021 Wishing you many happy returns on your 25th birthday, @alex_albon! 🎉🎊#F1 @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/jz26gqgqiA — Formula 1 (@F1) March 23, 2021

Boxing

Campbell Hatton got the “hardest part of the week” out of the way.

That's the hardest part of the week done 🥴🤣 #HurricaneHatton pic.twitter.com/TJzIFRiPpY — Campbell Hatton (@CampbellHatton) March 23, 2021

Eddie Hearn was counting down.

Cycling

Ethan and Leo Hayter have come a long way.

Dreams come true! 😍 A special moment for the Hayter family today with Ethan and Leo racing at #CoppieBartali https://t.co/nDpcJva6jm — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) March 23, 2021

Rohan Dennis celebrated his first win with Ineos Grenadiers.

Athletics

Happy birthday, Sir Mo Farah.

Happy birthday to my bro @Mo_Farah We link up from @PACESportsMgmt days and the link been real. More blessings mi G 🙏🏿🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/zAwPoZ1tam — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 23, 2021

Golf

Ian Poulter feels the need for speed.