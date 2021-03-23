Conor Wilkinson nets late winner as Leyton Orient take victory at Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Conor Wilkinson’s dramatic late lob stretched Leyton Orient’s unbeaten run to four games with a 1-0 win at Carlisle.

Carlisle keeper Paul Farman was caught in no man’s land when attempting to clear Lawrence Vigouroux’s long ball as Wilkinson lobbed him in the 88th minute to steal all three points at Brunton Park.

And defeat stretched Chris Beech’s side’s worrying run of form to just one win in their last 12 games.

Carlisle’s Callum Guy saw an early free-kick fizz past the post.

Striker Danny Johnson had Orient’s first chance of the game as he forced Farman into an early save.

Down the other end Rhys Bennett headed off target before Jon Mellish fired straight at Vigouroux.

After the break Farman made a great scrambling save to tip Daniel Kemp’s inswinging corner over the bar.

Johnson, who has uncharacteristically gone 10 games without a goal, saw his late lob go wide.

But Wilkinson made no mistake as he took advantage of Farman’s error in judgement late on.