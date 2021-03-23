Keith Curle celebrates first win in Oldham hotseat as Latics defeat Exeter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Keith Curle presided over his first win as Oldham boss as his side hung on to beat Sky Bet League Two promotion hopefuls Exeter 2-1.

The visitors piled on the pressure in the latter stages, but ultimately slid to a third straight defeat.

Exeter went close early on when Matt Jay rose to meet Jake Taylor’s cross only to glance a header over the top.

Just before the half-hour mark Exeter midfielder Nigel Atangana planted a free header over the top.

Oldham had been second best but they went in front in the 35th minute.

Skipper Nicky Adams swung over a super cross for defender Kyle Jameson and he powerfully headed home his first league goal.

Shortly after the restart Oldham goalkeeper Laurie Walker produced a brilliant save to push Archie Collins’ shot onto the crossbar.

The hosts then went two clear when Alfie McCalmont volleyed home from 20 yards after Adams’ cross was not cleared.

Exeter halved the deficit when Jack Sparkes swept home Robbie Willmott’s cross, before substitute Ben Seymour’s strike hit a post.

However, Oldham hung on to seal a first win in seven matches.