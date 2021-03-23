Swindon grab vital win at Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jack Payne was the match-winner as Swindon edged out fellow League One strugglers Bristol Rovers for a precious 1-0 win at the Memorial Stadium.

The visitors won a scrappy West country derby on 71 minutes when a Scott Twine free-kick rebounded off the defensive wall and Payne picked up the loose ball to drive into the box and fire home from 12 yards.

A late Lee Camp save from Jonah Ayunga sealed a result which took Swindon three points clear of Joey Barton’s Rovers, who drop into the relegation zone.

The hosts thought they had taken a 50th-minute lead when half-time substitute Zain Westbrooke fired in low from the edge of the box. But after consulting a linesman referee Andy Woolmer ruled offside against a team-mate.

Neither goalkeeper had been required to make a save in a desperately poor first half dominated by both defences.

Brandon Hanlan shot narrowly wide for Rovers after the break but they could have no complaints, having created few clear openings.