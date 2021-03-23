Scunthorpe earn overdue win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scunthorpe ended a run of five games without a win with a hard-earned 2-0 success over mid-table Bradford.

Goals in each half from Abo Eisa and Devarn Green earned the Iron the win, before they then shut up shop to frustrate the Bantams.

Eisa had already been denied by the fingertips of Bradford keeper Richard O’Donnell when he kept his cool to slot home in the fifth minute, finishing a flowing move that had started on the edge of the home penalty area.

City were also lively on the break and both Charles Vernam and Elliot Watt – from a 25-yard free-kick – were denied an equaliser by the woodwork.

Green passed up a great opportunity to double the hosts’ lead before the break when O’Donnell saved low at his near post, but the Iron winger made no mistake in the 59th minute when charging into the box to lash home after Ryan Loft had headed down a deep cross.

Andy Cook poked an effort wide after creating a half-chance on the edge of the 18-yard box as Bradford tried to work a way back into the game.

But when Paudie O’Connor glanced a header woefully wide with seven minutes to play, any hopes they had of setting up a nervy finish were gone.