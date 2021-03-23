Harry Cardwell on target again as Stockport ease past Eastleigh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Harry Cardwell’s second goal in three games and Will Collar’s rocket helped fire Vanarama National League promotion hopefuls Stockport comfortably past Eastleigh 3-0 at Edgeley Park.

The hosts would dominate throughout and started brightly. Ash Palmer could have opened the scoring inside two minutes had he not headed Tom Walker’s free-kick just over the crossbar.

Cardwell made the breakthrough for fourth-placed County in the 23rd minute, Collar turning his man before racing up the pitch and slotting in the Beverley-born striker for a cool finish.

Provider Collar turned scorer in fine fashion nine minutes after half-time as he collected Paddy Madden’s pass and drove the ball into the top corner from 20 yards out.

To rub salt in the Spitfires’ wounds, substitute Alex Reid made it three in stoppage time, nodding in James Jennings’ corner for his 11th goal of the season.