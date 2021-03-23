Torquay defeat Solihull to deliver second straight victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Torquay continued their return to form with a second successive home win in the Vanarama National League as they beat Solihull 2-0.

The Gulls took a ninth-minute lead, Jake Andrews taking the credit though his free-kick appeared to go in off keeper Ryan Boot.

Scott Boden was just off target when he chipped Boot in the 26th minute, while Lucas Covolan saved well from Justin Donawa at the other end.

It was 2-0 five minutes before the break when Andrews crossed for Adam Randell to finish.

Donawa was narrowly off target with a volley and then a header in the second half, while Boot escaped a second nightmare moment when his clearance was charged down by Armani Little but bounced wide.