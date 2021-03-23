Hartlepool hang on to promotion dream with victory at Dagenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hartlepool stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 1-0 win at Dagenham that keeps their Vanarama National League title hopes alive.

Luke Armstrong’s first-half strike earned Pools the points that keeps them four points behind leaders Sutton, though they have played three games more.

Scott Wilson could have put the hosts ahead early on but he headed over a golden chance and Hartlepool made them pay.

Armstrong’s 11th goal of the season came when he converted Nicky Featherstone’s 43rd-minute corner and the victory could have been sweeter but Gary Liddle hit a post before the break.