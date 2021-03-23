Josh Hancock bags brace as Altrincham see off lowly King’s Lynn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Josh Hancock netted a brace as Altrincham claimed a comfortable 3-0 National League victory over struggling King’s Lynn at the J Davidson Stadium.

The hosts took the lead through Hancock’s header in the 14th minute, moments after their crossbar had been struck by a Simeon Jackson shot.

Early in the second half, Jackson then once again sent an effort against the bar with Hancock netting soon after, this time via a deflected free-kick.

That was in the 57th minute, and – two minutes later – James Hardy added Altrincham’s third with a cool finish.