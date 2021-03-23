Jobi McAnuff happy to be both player and manager at Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jobi McAnuff stressed he has absolutely no problem with his dual role at Leyton Orient after a dramatic 1-0 win at Carlisle.

McAnuff took over as player-manager after last month’s sacking of Ross Embleton and Conor Wilkinson’s late lob stretched Orient’s unbeaten run to four games.

And midfielder McAnuff said: “We’ve got a way of doing things if I’m going to be on the pitch in terms of being prepared.

“In terms of managing that out on the pitch it’s been fine.

“Once again I have to emphasise the trust and the quality of the staff around me so for me it’s not been a problem at all.

“It’s actually easier being out there and manage than being on the sidelines I think.

“You have a game plan and a way you want to play and you just go out there and do it.

“You work a lot in the build-up about what you’re trying to do and you just have to try and implement that.”

Orient have kept four clean sheets in the six games since McAnuff took charge of the club and he added: “It’s important for us to keep keeping those clean sheets.

“If we can keep doing that as we have been doing then we’re always going to give ourselves a chance.”

Orient’s 88th-minute winner came after keeper Paul Farman was caught in no man’s land when trying to clear a long ball by opposite number Lawrence Vigouroux.

But under-fire boss Chris Beech refused to blame his number one after his side’s worrying dip in form stretched to just one win from their last 12.

“Paul [Farman] is a great keeper, and he’s thought he could get there first,” said Beech.

“He’s been fantastic for us, and you won’t find me criticising him.

“It’s so frustrating because we were the team on top until that moment. I thought the lads mixed things up and I don’t remember our keeper having too much to do.

“Of course, it’s important to score when you’re the team in the ascendancy and that just wouldn’t come for us.”

And Beech is desperate to find a spark to reignite his side’s faltering play-off push.

He added: “It has been a difficult run for us, we haven’t hidden away from that. We knew going into this run of three home games that we needed to get back to winning ways.

“I reminded the players before kick-off that we have the best home record in the division.

“That doesn’t happen by accident, and it’s a case of understanding why we are where we are now, but not forgetting what it was that took us to the top of the table just a few months ago.”