Notts County hit back to snatch draw at Yeovil

Notts County kept their Vanarama National League play-off bid on track as they hit back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Yeovil.

The home side took the lead with half-an-hour gone as Jimmy Smith bundled in following a corner by Michael Kelly.

Six minutes later they doubled their lead when Reuben Reid scored from the penalty spot after a foul on Tom Knowles by Ben Turner.

Josh Neufville shot wide as Yeovil pressed for a third just before the hour, but with 12 minutes remaining County reduced the arrears as Enzio Boldewijn scored a stunning goal, firing into the top corner from the edge of the area.

The visitors grabbed a point as Ruben Rodrigues equalised with four minutes to go.