Neil Cox full of praise as Scunthorpe ‘stand up to be counted’

Boss Neil Cox hailed Scunthorpe’s determination and work ethic as they ended a five-game winless run with a 2-0 success over Bradford.

A goal in each half from Abo Eisa and Devarn Green earned the Iron the victory but it was their ability to sit tight and frustrate the Bantams that most impressed their manager.

“With the injuries we’ve got, people had to stand up and be counted tonight. The determination was excellent,” Cox said.

“The early goal helped us because we knew Bradford would have a lot of the ball and play through the middle. We had to play on the counter but we caused them a lot of problems.

“We changed it during the first half and went with three in midfield because they had too much ball in the middle of the park, but it worked.

“It was an open game, both teams had chances. It could have been, and probably should have been, a bit more comfortable for us in the second half with the chances we had, but we’re getting there.

“We’re trying to build confidence and tonight was a really good effort from everyone. We dug in and when Bradford kept changing it, people stuck to their task and we got a clean sheet.

“They ended the game with five centre-forwards on the pitch but we defended well.

“Yes they caused us problems, but did we cause them problems? Yes we did.”

Eisa fired the Iron in front with just five minutes gone, finishing off a flowing move that had started on the edge of the home penalty area.

Bradford twice struck the woodwork before the break and Charles Vernam missed a great opportunity to level just after the restart, before Green raced into the box to double Scunthorpe’s lead in the 59th minute.

It means the Bantams, after previously going on a run of six successive victories, are now without a win in five.

“We created enough chances to draw the game as a minimum, but we were below the standards we’ve set and we were second best at times – especially in the first half,” joint manager Mark Trueman said.

“We want to score goals and we want to play expansive football, but we got caught on the break following a couple of individual errors.

“In possession we’ve got to be better – tonight we were a bit loose.

“We know we’ve got to improve and be better. We expect that and the fans expect that.

“We’re trying to build a way we play, which is going to take time and there are lessons to be learned.

“We went right to the death and created a lot of chances but didn’t show enough quality, or get the luck in the final third.

“We’ve got to keep believing in what we’re doing and trying to create and get better at it.”