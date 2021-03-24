Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

Liverpool are reportedly wasting no time in acting amid speculation Georginio Wijnaldum is preparing to leave Anfield. The Dutch midfielder is believed to have signed a pre-contract agreement to join Barcelona at the end of the season. In anticipation of his exit the Daily Star, citing Italian outlet CalcioMercato, says Liverpool are considering a move for Juventus’ Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Metro, via Mundo Deportivo, reports Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Gunners are desperate to reinforce their midfield options amid Thomas Partey’s injury struggles, with club bosses looking towards a summer move for the 26-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could be on the move to Manchester United (Rui Vieira/PA)

Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris has emerged as a possible replacement for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to the Daily Mail. Citing French outlet L’Equipe, the paper says 34-year-old Lloris is expected to leave Spurs at the end of the season, with United believed to be in the market for another experienced shot-stopper.

Burnley and Newcastle have expressed interest in West Brom defender Kyle Bartley. The Telegraph reports both clubs are poised to make a move for the 29-year-old, especially if the Baggies fail to beat the drop.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Manchester Evening News says Manchester City view Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria as a replacement for Fernandinho. The veteran is likely to depart Etihad at the end of the season, with 24-year-old Zakaria looked at as an ideal long-term solution in the middle of the park.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly open to a return to Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo: Marca says the Juventus forward would be willing to return to Real Madrid if the Spanish giants made an offer.

Lucas Vazquez: Bayern Munich have entered talks with the Real Madrid defender, reports AS.