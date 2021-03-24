Ondrej Kudela to be questioned over racist abuse allegations if he returns to UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela will be questioned over accusations of racist abuse against Glen Kamara if he returns to the UK for the Europa League quarter-final against Arsenal, the Rangers player’s lawyer has stated.

Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday they were investigating allegations of racism following Slavia’s victory at Ibrox on March 18.

The force is also probing a criminal complaint against Kamara which was filed by Slavia, who allege the Rangers player assaulted Kudela after the match.

Slavia have denied the claims of “vile racist abuse” levelled against Kudela by former Arsenal player Kamara.

@policescotland confirms they are investigating allegations of racial abuse by Slavia Prague’s Kudela against @GlenKamara4 of @RangersFC – If Kudela returns to the UK on the 8th April to play @Arsenal, the police will require to speak to him pic.twitter.com/Gr76B9Nz4q — Aamer Anwar🎗✊🏽#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) March 24, 2021

In a statement, Kamara’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said: “Glen welcomes the police investigation into the racist abuse he faced from Kudela.

“Police Scotland officers are now expected to question Kudela when he returns next month on the 8th April, to England to play Arsenal.

“There can never be any justification for the deeply offensive, provocative and racist language that Kudela is accused of using.

“A UEFA investigation is now also under way, which Glen will fully co-operate with.

“If Kudela is found guilty, then UEFA must use Article 14 of the disciplinary regulations, to impose robust ‘zero tolerance’ sanctions.”