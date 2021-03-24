Notts County sack manager Neal Ardley as they chase return to EFL

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Notts County have sacked boss Neal Ardley as they chase a return to the EFL.

The Magpies also parted company with assistant manager Greg Abbott on Wednesday.

The club is sixth in the National League, with up to two games in hand on their play-off rivals, after Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Yeovil.

Ardley had been at Meadow Lane since November 2018.

Owners Chris and Alex Reedtz said: “We wish to place on record the huge respect we have for Neal both as a manager and a man.

“He stuck by this club through some of its darkest hours and has played a leading role in stabilising us following a devastating relegation, helping to maintain a close connection between the players, staff and supporters in the most trying of circumstances.

“We will never forget the job he did in guiding us to last season’s play-off final at Wembley and some of the excellent performances he has extracted from the team during our time at the helm.

“It has also been pleasing to see an upturn in recent results, including another spirited fightback last night, and we understand, therefore, that this announcement may come as a surprise to our supporters, who we know share our view that Neal is an excellent ambassador for the club.

“We do not, however, apply short-term thinking to decisions of this magnitude.

“We consider many factors which far outweigh our results in the last few matches and these deliberations have ultimately led us to conclude that we can be better, and that a change is needed to take us to the next level.”