How Romain Ntamack and Finn Russell match up ahead of Six Nations showdown

Romain Ntamack will have a big role to play as France look to wrap up the Guinness Six Nations title on Friday night, but Scotland counterpart Finn Russell will be eager to outshine his opposite number.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the two players as they prepare to go head-to-head in Paris.

Romain Ntamack – France

Romain Ntamack in action against Wales (David Niviere/PA)

Position: Fly-half

Age: 21

Caps: 19

Debut: v Wales, 2019

Height: 6ft 1in

Weight: 13st 8lbs

Points: 130 (Tries: 4)

Win percentage: 68.42

Ntamack’s involvement has been frustratingly limited during this year’s competition. Having been included on the shortlist for player of the championship in 2020, a fractured jaw sustained in December kept the 21-year-old fly-half out this time around until he came off the bench to replace Matthieu Jalibert 30 minutes into last weekend’s dramatic victory over Wales. Ntamack will start in place of the injured Jalibert against Scotland and could be key to his side’s chances – he was the tournament’s top points scorer in 2020, scoring three tries, while no player registered more assists than his four.

Finn Russell – Scotland

Finn Russell lines up a kick (Jane Barlow/PA)

Position: Fly-half

Age: 28

Caps: 54

Debut: v USA, 2014

Height: 6ft

Weight: 13st 10lbs

Points: 172 (Tries: 7)

Win percentage: 58.33

Russell sat out Scotland’s demolition of Italy due to concussion last weekend but is back in the fold for the rescheduled trip to Paris, where he plays his club rugby for Racing 92. One of the game’s most inventive players with a box of tricks that can unlock any defence, Russell possesses a range of passing and a short kicking game to terrify any defence. With the British and Irish Lions tour still scheduled to go ahead, Russell will have half an eye on playing his way into Warren Gatland’s number 10 jersey.