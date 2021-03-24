Hendry left flabbergasted and Rashford’s new book – Wednesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 24.

Football

Marcus Rashford got his hands on his new book as he hopes to inspire more children.

Here it is! ‘YOU are a Champion’. A guide that I hope will inspire ALL children to dream big and help those who need it most. Out May 27th. Find out more and pre-order at:https://t.co/sSIOKpsWOj Can’t wait to hear what you think ♥️#marcusrashfordbook pic.twitter.com/vtCnGrP5qm — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 24, 2021

Peter Crouch looked back at his worldie against Manchester City.

Alphonso Davies joined a campaign to support refugees.

I’m honoured to become a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR and to speak up for @refugees everywhere. I have come a long way from the refugee camp where I was born & worked hard to get where I am today. But I'll never forget where I started. #AD19⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kfR1yHSAf3 — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) March 24, 2021

Jordi Cruyff paid tribute to his dad, five years on from his death.

When we lost my father, @JohanCruyff, five years ago, as a family we became aware of the importance of the early diagnosis of lung cancer in former smokers. Today we pay tribute to him by joining forces with the #LungAmbitionAlliance. ℹ️ https://t.co/mGwHGGutm4#CruyffLegacy pic.twitter.com/X6gnW3hA56 — Jordi Cruyff (@JordiCruyff) March 24, 2021

As did Barcelona…

International duty…

Back in action! 🇫🇷💪🏾 @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/2czLH8AUQ3 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 24, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) National duties 🐘 pic.twitter.com/R3zykoBe0A — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 24, 2021 MATCHDAY 🔶 The lions are back! 🦁🙌🏾 #TURNED 🇹🇷🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/CWWEFp5yRZ — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 24, 2021 This guy!🤣❤️ All smiles before our first World Cup qualifier tomorrow🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wZ18anpfjZ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 24, 2021 Mood 😝 Great to be back with the boys 🦁🦁🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/Gozngnewm0 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 24, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)

Ashley Williams, who retired in January, wished his successor as Wales captain, Gareth Bale, all the best in the role.

Snooker

Stephen Hendry could not believe he had drawn Jimmy White in a World Championship qualifier.

Can’t make this up 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/8G1MnvmCCQ — stephen hendry (@SHendry775) March 24, 2021 The saga continues………. pic.twitter.com/J8ZamjBbdN — stephen hendry (@SHendry775) March 24, 2021 pic.twitter.com/IspTuNrUtv — stephen hendry (@SHendry775) March 24, 2021

Golf

Top bombing from Rory McIlroy.

4th Hole: 3-putt from 18 feet. 5th Hole: Tee shot finds swimming pool.@IanJamesPoulter is taking advantage of Rory McIlroy's slow start and is 3UP thru 5. pic.twitter.com/rhnvApdGOo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 24, 2021

Cricket

What’s better than an Ian Bell cover drive? A left-handed Ian Bell cover drive!

Kevin Pietersen loves emotion.

I absolutely LOVE how sportsmen are crying & showing emotion when winning at major sporting events. Sportsmen are normal people with real emotions. They’re NOT robots! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 24, 2021

Jack Brooks liked what he saw from new Somerset team-mate Marchant De Lange.

Brett Lee remembered Dean Jones, on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Steve Smith welcomed a new addition to the family.

Boxing

The Rumble On The Rock is almost here.

As is Campbell Hatton’s debut.

Captain Hearn!

Rugby Union

England’s most capped hooker of all time Dylan Hartley turned 35.

Happy birthday @DylanHartley 🎂 9⃣7⃣ England caps, former captain and the most appearances of any England men's hooker 👏🌹 pic.twitter.com/iROLFgKtVu — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 24, 2021

Tennis

Johanna Konta was reminiscing.

I can’t believe it’s four years since I got to dress up and chat to @clarebalding on her show! Time flies!🎙 🎥 🎬 pic.twitter.com/uLKvbQRqaK — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 24, 2021

Novak Djokovic’s coach Marian Vajda celebrated his birthday.

Naomi Osaka landed in Miami.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish found himself back in a leader’s jersey at the Coppi e Bartali.

Formula One

Rookie Schumacher enjoyed his first track walk of the season.

And so it begins… 🇧🇭 #MSC47 #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/LORDeYVUWn — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 24, 2021 A big landmark for Mick and the Schumacher family.@SchumacherMick's Q&A is here ➡️ https://t.co/5N2I08Vzxr#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/FUlMfHYAlx — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 24, 2021

Valtteri Bottas was raring to go.

As was the returning Fernando Alonso.

"I’m very excited for the entire weekend. There has been a lot of preparation for this moment, not only with the team during testing and the work done at both factories over the winter period, but also personally."@alo_oficial, #BahrainGP Preview pic.twitter.com/vh3E3RKp4B — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 24, 2021

Darts

Wayne Mardle’s life was complete…

…forget the Microwave and bits…there’s a picture of ME stuck on the fridge!!! 😂. My life is complete! pic.twitter.com/CXYkA37UuP — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) March 24, 2021

Gymnastics

Beth Tweddle marked her mum’s birthday.