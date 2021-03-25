Oliver Norburn still sidelined for Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shrewsbury will again be without captain Oliver Norburn through suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against play-off chasing Portsmouth.

Midfielder Norburn is serving out a two-match ban after collecting 10 yellow cards, and also missed the win at Burton on Tuesday night.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is away on international duty with Montenegro, so Harry Burgoyne is set to deputise again.

David Davis is expected to retain his place in midfield, while Brad Walker continues his rehabilitation from a groin problem.

New Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley could hand Jordy Hiwula another chance to impress.

Hiwula came into the frontline for the win over Ipswich, which was Cowley’s first match in charge.

Fit-again winger Michael Jacobs, who had been out with a hamstring problem, is another in contention following his display after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Defender Callum Johnson (calf) and forward John Marquis (ankle) continue to be assessed, while goalkeeper Alex Bass (foot) and striker Ellis Harrison (knee) are also still in recovery.