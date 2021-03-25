Forest Green sweat on fitness of Ebou Adams and Jordan Moore-Taylor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

High-flying Forest Green will check on Ebou Adams and Jordan Moore-Taylor ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two game with Bolton.

Midfielder Adams has missed the past four matches through injury, while defender Moore-Taylor has been sidelined for a month.

Mark Cooper’s men go into the weekend fixture just three points off the top of the table.

Defender Dan Sweeney remains on the long-term road to recovery.

In-form Bolton have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the visit to the New Lawn.

Trotters captain Antoni Sarcevic remains sidelined due to a torn hamstring.

Ian Evatt’s side have taken 32 points from the last 36 available.

Long-term absentees Liam Edwards and Dennis Politic are still out, while Marcus Maddison is pushing for a recall having not featured in the past two games.