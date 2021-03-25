AFC Wimbledon duo Callum Reilly and Darnell Johnson set for lengthy absences

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon have been hit with a double injury blow ahead of their Sky Bet League One encounter with fellow strugglers Northampton.

Midfielder Callum Reilly has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a fractured ankle suffered in the draw with Wigan, while defender Darnell Johnson is facing a six-week absence after damaging ankle ligaments in that game.

Paul Kalambayi (ankle) and Dan Csoka (foot) have been cleared to resume training but Saturday’s match may come too soon for either to be involved.

On-loan Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker has missed the last three games with a knee problem and will continue to be assessed.

Northampton will be without Mickel Miller at Plough Lane.

On-loan Rotherham winger Miller suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury during last weekend’s win over Oxford and looks destined for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Cobblers goalkeeper Steve Arnold has missed the last three matches with a ligament problem and is not fit to return.

Midfielder Jack Sowerby (knee) also remains out but defender Alan Sheehan, who has not played for a month, has returned to training and could be included in Town’s squad.